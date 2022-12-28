Bailard Inc. Has $496,000 Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $2,116,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 44,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEAK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research raised Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.18.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 0.6 %

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

