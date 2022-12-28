Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Avista during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Avista by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVA shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Avista from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Avista Stock Performance

Shares of AVA stock opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. Avista Co. has a one year low of $35.72 and a one year high of $46.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.58.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $359.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.23 million. Avista had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 7.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.88%.

Avista Profile

(Get Rating)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.