Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Realty Income by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

NYSE O opened at $64.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.71. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The company has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 59.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 278.50%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

