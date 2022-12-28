Naples Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,981 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,509 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the first quarter worth about $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in GSK by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in GSK by 58.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 167,964 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,317,000 after buying an additional 62,035 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in GSK by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 114,023 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GSK in the first quarter worth about $217,000. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Performance

GSK opened at $35.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $71.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.68. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.63.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.3695 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,900 ($22.93) to GBX 1,600 ($19.31) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($23.84) to GBX 1,550 ($18.71) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,583.57.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.