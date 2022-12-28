SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Invests $629,000 in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,381,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,169,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,722 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,331 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,028,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $150,447,000 after acquiring an additional 415,377 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,905,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,409,000 after acquiring an additional 445,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,883,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $113,368,000 after acquiring an additional 523,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres purchased 7,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $99,445.80. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 167,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,607.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WU opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.92. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $20.40.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 195.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.55%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

