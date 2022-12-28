LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,200 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 22,586 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.8% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 1.4% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Stock Up 0.2 %

Several research firms recently commented on V. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.69.

V opened at $206.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $388.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.84.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.