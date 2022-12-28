TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Stock Holdings Lifted by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,592 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 43.4% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 31.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 341,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,901,000 after purchasing an additional 80,936 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.0% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. 6.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TTE. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €66.00 ($70.21) to €68.00 ($72.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($58.40) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.92.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $63.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $63.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.83.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $69.04 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

