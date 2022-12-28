Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Stock Position Lifted by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 67.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 352.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $141.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.69. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $158.28.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

UHS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Universal Health Services to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Universal Health Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

