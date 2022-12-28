Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTC. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Toro by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $114.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.45. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.76. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $115.57.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 9.82%. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research raised Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd.

In related news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total value of $349,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,620.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

