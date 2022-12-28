Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 229 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.48.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $460,393.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,926.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $460,393.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,926.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,525 shares of company stock worth $7,676,873. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW stock opened at $73.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $131.73. The company has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.38.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.