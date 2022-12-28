iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV opened at $72.50 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.37.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.