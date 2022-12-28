Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on January 19th

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th.

Micron Technology has a dividend payout ratio of -25.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Micron Technology to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $50.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.35 and a 200-day moving average of $56.54. The firm has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $98.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MU shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,951,840 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $152,029,000 after purchasing an additional 916,423 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,350,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $338,880,000 after purchasing an additional 700,826 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 18,744.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 559,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,565,000 after purchasing an additional 556,346 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,661,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $440,996,000 after purchasing an additional 203,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 603.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 190,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 163,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

