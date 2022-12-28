Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 8,000 Shares of Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Executive Network Partnering worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Executive Network Partnering during the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Executive Network Partnering by 28.6% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 334,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 74,417 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Executive Network Partnering in the second quarter worth approximately $5,526,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Executive Network Partnering by 120.3% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,400,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,985 shares during the period. Finally, Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in Executive Network Partnering in the second quarter worth approximately $3,722,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

ENPC opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. Executive Network Partnering Co. has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $10.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.66.

Separately, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Executive Network Partnering in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

