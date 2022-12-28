Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 76.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA opened at $464.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $438.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $483.80.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.45.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

