Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 28th. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $169.89 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00002078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00068150 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00055129 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000981 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00023240 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003977 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 490,538,355 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GLMRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.