Lido DAO (LDO) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $782.45 Million

Lido DAO (LDO) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Lido DAO has a market cap of $782.45 million and $28.01 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Lido DAO token can currently be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00005685 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $866.63 or 0.05192188 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.40 or 0.00493692 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,882.40 or 0.29251516 BTC.

Lido DAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 825,923,905 tokens. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lido DAO is lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

