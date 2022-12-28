HI Hits 1-Day Volume of $614,944.69 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. HI has a total market capitalization of $64.78 million and $614,944.69 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HI has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02327895 USD and is up 3.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $598,629.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

