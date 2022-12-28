Evmos Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $983,865.95 (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. During the last seven days, Evmos has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One Evmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001877 BTC on major exchanges. Evmos has a market capitalization of $93.78 million and $983,865.95 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Evmos alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $866.63 or 0.05192188 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.40 or 0.00493692 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,882.40 or 0.29251516 BTC.

Evmos Profile

Evmos’ genesis date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org.

Evmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EVMOSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Evmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.