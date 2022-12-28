MetisDAO (METIS) Market Cap Tops $71.19 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $71.19 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for $16.16 or 0.00096986 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00012473 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00037418 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00037887 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005937 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00019947 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00225469 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003833 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000091 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 16.29542114 USD and is down -1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $2,407,557.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

