Jet Protocol Price Reaches $0.0161 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $27.35 million and $59,704.78 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00012473 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00037418 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00037887 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005937 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00019947 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00225469 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003833 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01607786 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $55,895.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

