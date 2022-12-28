TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 28th. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0207 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $203.31 million and $24.83 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00068150 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00055129 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000981 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007918 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00023240 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000249 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003977 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000199 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,804,467,137 coins and its circulating supply is 9,803,562,773 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
