Aleph Zero (AZERO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.26 Million

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. In the last week, Aleph Zero has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Aleph Zero has a total market cap of $171.96 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00005384 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aleph Zero alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $866.63 or 0.05192188 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.40 or 0.00493692 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,882.40 or 0.29251516 BTC.

About Aleph Zero

Aleph Zero launched on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 191,660,684 coins. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official website is www.alephzero.org.

Buying and Selling Aleph Zero

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aleph Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AZEROUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Aleph Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aleph Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.