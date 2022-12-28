Ace Cash Self Reported Market Cap Hits $50.23 Million (ACEC)

Ace Cash (ACEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Ace Cash token can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ace Cash has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. Ace Cash has a market capitalization of $50.23 million and $931.85 worth of Ace Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ace Cash Token Profile

Ace Cash’s launch date was November 26th, 2021. Ace Cash’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Ace Cash’s official website is acecapital.io. Ace Cash’s official Twitter account is @acecapuk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ace Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Ace Cash (ACEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ace Cash has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ace Cash is 0.25118026 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,081.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acecapital.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ace Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ace Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ace Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

