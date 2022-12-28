My Personal CFO LLC Sells 1,153 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

My Personal CFO LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 340.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 18,137 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $769,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IWV opened at $219.90 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $201.82 and a 52-week high of $280.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.37.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

