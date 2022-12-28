AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Holdings Lifted by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for approximately 3.0% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Southern Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 10.0% during the third quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth $257,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 9.0% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth $559,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total value of $11,076,816.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,427.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total value of $11,076,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,427.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,109 shares of company stock worth $76,828,274 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on AZO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Bank of America cut shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,334.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,568.40.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,454.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,457.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2,271.38. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $25.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

