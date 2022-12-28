Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Has $5.32 Million Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,555 shares during the quarter. H&R Block accounts for about 2.9% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned about 0.08% of H&R Block worth $5,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 2,075.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 32,151 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block Price Performance

HRB stock opened at $37.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.60. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.14 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 613.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $758,358.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,707,411.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

