The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Hershey accounts for 2.7% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.5% during the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.9% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.5% during the third quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $235.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $189.91 and a fifty-two week high of $242.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.80.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HSY shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.75.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $207,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total transaction of $168,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,857.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $207,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,012 shares of company stock valued at $9,467,193. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

