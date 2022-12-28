Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 198.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,947 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,246 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 2.4% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $2,501,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 634,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,864,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $2,501,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 634,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,864,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,977 shares of company stock valued at $63,892,566 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $139.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.51 and a 200 day moving average of $179.40. The stock has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.10. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.01 and a 12 month high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

