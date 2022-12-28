Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Has $4.13 Million Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,515 shares during the period. FTI Consulting makes up 2.3% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned about 0.07% of FTI Consulting worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCN. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 3.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 270.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 16.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 85.8% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at $408,000.

Insider Transactions at FTI Consulting

In other news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total transaction of $172,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,243,725.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total transaction of $172,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,243,725.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,296,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,288,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,180 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Trading Up 1.7 %

FCN opened at $159.53 on Wednesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.36 and a 1-year high of $190.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.92.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $775.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.06 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

