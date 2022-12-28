Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Buys 47,020 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,020 shares during the quarter. Grocery Outlet comprises approximately 2.0% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $185,925.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,221,085.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,009. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

GO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.

Shares of GO opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of -0.09.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $918.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

