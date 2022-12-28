Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemours by 29.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060,250 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Chemours by 214.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,314,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,374,000 after purchasing an additional 895,847 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Chemours by 89.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,152,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,909,000 after purchasing an additional 543,559 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Chemours by 87.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,058,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,901,000 after purchasing an additional 492,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Chemours by 75.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,119,000 after purchasing an additional 467,394 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Chemours from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chemours in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.30.

Chemours Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CC stock opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.65. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.88.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Chemours had a return on equity of 73.45% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Chemours Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

