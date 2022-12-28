Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Reduces Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. decreased its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,775,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,407,399,000 after acquiring an additional 45,250 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in MSCI by 18,898.0% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,918,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after buying an additional 3,898,095 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MSCI by 128.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,412,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,523,000 after buying an additional 1,918,640 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in MSCI by 6.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,095,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,275,954,000 after buying an additional 183,590 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in MSCI by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,047,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,918,000 after buying an additional 19,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.40.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $460.43 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $623.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $477.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $455.79. The company has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 1.09.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 115.88% and a net margin of 38.23%. The company had revenue of $560.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,157,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.