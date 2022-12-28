Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,113.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,103,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 170,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 46,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NYSE:HR opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.41 and a beta of 0.70. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $34.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 459.28%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

