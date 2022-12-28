Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Makes New $286,000 Investment in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 571.4% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 51.0% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 618.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 61.5% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $323,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $323,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $1,446,053.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,522.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,586 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DRI opened at $137.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.35. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $155.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading

