Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 8.5% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the third quarter valued at about $958,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Nutrien by 407.3% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Nutrien by 100.3% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 74,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 37,370 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC cut Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

Nutrien Trading Up 0.5 %

NTR opened at $74.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.84. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $67.23 and a 12 month high of $117.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.18 and a 200 day moving average of $82.82.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($1.41). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.67%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

