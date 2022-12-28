Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Boosts Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Exelon makes up approximately 1.5% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $43.15 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.53.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.53.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

