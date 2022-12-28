Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Cuts Stock Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lowered its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of H. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $993,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $831,000. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on H. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

H opened at $90.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.15. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $108.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $45,328.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,581.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

