Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Sells 18,040 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. decreased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,040 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 407.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

NYSE:BRO opened at $57.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.73. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.29.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $927.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.67%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 20.81%.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.