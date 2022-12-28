Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Has $334,000 Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,249,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,035,249,000 after purchasing an additional 269,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,366,701,000 after purchasing an additional 78,909 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,630,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $625,991,000 after purchasing an additional 75,816 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,273,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $488,952,000 after purchasing an additional 143,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 795,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,648,000 after purchasing an additional 443,857 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $342.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $362.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.75. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $541.39. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $495.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.45 million. Analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $569.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.20.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $1,604,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,529,087.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $1,604,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,529,087.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $4,083,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,792,005.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,196 shares of company stock worth $29,969,803 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.