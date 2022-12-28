Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Cuts Stock Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. cut its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,545 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the second quarter worth approximately $335,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 7.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,539,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 1.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Encore Wire during the second quarter worth $1,143,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 16.2% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 22,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WIRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Encore Wire to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encore Wire in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $140.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.31. Encore Wire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.39 and a fifty-two week high of $155.35.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $9.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $5.34. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $762.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 33.35 EPS for the current year.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

About Encore Wire

(Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.