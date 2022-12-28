Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Sold by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lessened its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CWST. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,865,000 after purchasing an additional 16,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CWST. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CEO John W. Casella sold 19,385 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $1,582,979.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,337.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 26,947 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,180,820.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,715,178.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 19,385 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $1,582,979.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,601 shares in the company, valued at $947,337.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,385 shares of company stock worth $5,632,245 in the last 90 days. 5.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CWST opened at $80.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.10. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $92.75.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $295.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

