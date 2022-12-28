Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 10,564 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,564 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Block were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the second quarter worth $157,768,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Block by 6,085.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,915 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Block by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,222 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Block by 12.4% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,826,000 after purchasing an additional 796,675 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Block by 136.7% in the second quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,916,000 after purchasing an additional 732,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $100.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.85.

Insider Activity

Block Stock Performance

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $220,897.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,909,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $47,783.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,020.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $220,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,909,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 320,535 shares of company stock valued at $19,338,597 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $59.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $169.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.98.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Block Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.