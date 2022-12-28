Central Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Cummins by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in Cummins by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $614,797.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,772.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $129,168.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,489.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $614,797.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,772.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cummins Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Shares of CMI opened at $244.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $254.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.26 and a 200 day moving average of $221.76.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

