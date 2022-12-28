Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

NYSE BDX opened at $255.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on BDX shares. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.70.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.