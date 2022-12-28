Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 573 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 68.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 52.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $115.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.21. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Paychex from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.46.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

