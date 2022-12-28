Central Bank & Trust Co. Makes New Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 97.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 446,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,894,000 after buying an additional 220,679 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB opened at $105.38 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $116.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.31.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

