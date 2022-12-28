Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of IVV opened at $383.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $390.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.39. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
- The Institutions Choose CarMax Over Carvana, Should You?
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.