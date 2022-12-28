Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $383.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $390.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.39. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.