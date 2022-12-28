Central Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 50.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.2 %

BAC opened at $32.53 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average is $33.76. The company has a market capitalization of $260.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.84.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

