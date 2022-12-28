Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 229 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 532.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $244.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.84.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.