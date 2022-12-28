FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,710,306,000 after buying an additional 5,048,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,853,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,719 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 135.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,889,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $361,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Blackstone by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,487,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,092,879,000 after buying an additional 1,061,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 34.1% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,087,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $391,983,000 after buying an additional 784,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BX. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blackstone Stock Performance

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,134,382.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock worth $257,780,080 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX opened at $73.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.09. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.24 and a 12-month high of $138.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.70%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

